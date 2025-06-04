Kisumu Governor NYONG’O makes U-Turn and ‘wholeheartedly’ backs RUTO-RAILA broad-based Government







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has made a notable about-turn and declared his support for President William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s partnership, days after raising concerns over national Government overreach.

In a statement issued Wednesday, May 4th, Nyong’o lauded the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ruto and Raila, terming it a step toward national unity and economic development.

“We wholeheartedly support the decision by President Ruto and Raila Odinga to work together in the interest of national unity and development,” Nyong’o stated.

He urged the two leaders to conduct joint national tours to promote inclusivity, while praising the peace and optimism their alliance has sparked.

The Governor, who previously accused the national Government of undermining devolution, now thanked President Ruto for key development projects in Kisumu, including affordable housing, roadworks, and airport upgrades.

“Our appreciation extends to the President for the broad portfolio of development projects in Kisumu County, many of which are progressing steadily,” he said.

On April 22nd, Nyong’o criticized the central Government’s role in road infrastructure, questioning the relevance of agencies like KURA and KERRA under a devolved system.

The Ruto-Raila MoU, signed on March 7th, outlines cooperation on youth employment, gender equity, and full implementation of the NADCO report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST