Kisumu Governor NYONG’O makes U-Turn and ‘wholeheartedly’ backs RUTO-RAILA broad-based Government

2025 - Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has made a notable about-turn
and declared his support for President William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila
Odinga’s partnership, days after raising concerns over national Government
overreach.
In a statement issued Wednesday, May 4th, Nyong’o
lauded the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ruto and
Raila, terming it a step toward national unity and economic development.
“We wholeheartedly support the decision by President Ruto
and Raila Odinga to work together in the interest of national unity and
development,” Nyong’o stated.
He urged the two leaders to conduct joint national tours to
promote inclusivity, while praising the peace and optimism their alliance has
sparked.
The Governor, who previously accused the national Government
of undermining devolution, now thanked President Ruto for key development
projects in Kisumu, including affordable housing, roadworks, and airport
upgrades.
“Our appreciation extends to the President for the broad
portfolio of development projects in Kisumu County, many of which are
progressing steadily,” he said.
On April 22nd, Nyong’o criticized the central Government’s
role in road infrastructure, questioning the relevance of agencies like KURA
and KERRA under a devolved system.
The Ruto-Raila MoU, signed on March 7th, outlines
cooperation on youth employment, gender equity, and full implementation of the
NADCO report.
