Kenyan man advised to run after revealing that a LADY who rejected him 7 years ago now wants him - She blames him for ‘giving up easily’







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 – A Kenyan man has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) after revealing that a woman who rejected him seven years ago is now showing interest, and blaming him for “giving up too easily.”

In a candid post, he shared how he had clearly expressed his feelings to her back then, only to be turned down.

Fast forward seven years, and the same woman is questioning why he didn’t “push harder” or “prove he was serious.”

He wrote: “This is the fourth woman in my life that I explicitly expressed my intentions on her and she clearly said no.”

“Now, 7 years later, she claims mara oo, I was not serious, ati oo, I should have pushed harder.”

“Ati I gave up easily.”

“Nyie wanawake, mwatakaje?”

His post quickly sparked debate online.

While a few sympathized with the lady, the majority of users urged him to move on, warning that she may just be circling back after things didn’t work out with her preferred choices.

See the reactions below.