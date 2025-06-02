Here is your chance to own a car as auctioneer lists vehicles starting at Ksh100, 000 in nationwide sale - See details!







Monday, June 2, 2025 - An auctioneer has announced a major public vehicle auction, offering a wide selection of cars, trucks, and machinery, with prices starting as low as Ksh100, 000.

The sale, advertised in a local daily, includes vehicles suitable for both commercial and personal use.

Among the most affordable listings is a 2015 Honda Shuttle priced at Ksh195,000 and a Toyota Vitz SCP10 at Ksh230,000.

In Nakuru’s Legacy Yard, two 2004 Nissan Wingroad WFY11 units are listed at Ksh258,000 and Ksh299,000, respectively.

Personal car buyers can find a Toyota Sienta at Ksh290,000 in Ruiru’s Eezy Storage Yard, a 2005 Toyota Voxy AZR60 at Ksh435,000, and a Toyota Vitz at Ksh470,000 in Machakos.

Commercial options include a 2015 Isuzu NKR for Ksh1.45 million and a 2006 Isuzu FRR at Ksh1.1 million in Nairobi.

Heavy-duty vehicles like a Case Tractor JX75T (Ksh1.075 million) in Kakamega and a Toyota Dyna (Ksh550,000) in Ruiru are also available.

SUVs and off-roaders featured include a 2007 Nissan X-Trail at Ksh559,000, a Toyota Hilux at Ksh1.75 million, and a rugged Toyota Land Cruiser TRJ at Ksh2.25 million, all located across Nairobi and Ruiru.

Additional listings include a 2004 Mitsubishi Canter truck (Ksh608,000), another Toyota Hilux (Ksh561,000), and a Mitsubishi FH215 at Ksh2,163,000, available at the Grey Post yard.

All vehicles are sold on an "as-is-where-is" basis and offers must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025.