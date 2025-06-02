Here is your chance to own a car as auctioneer lists vehicles starting at Ksh100, 000 in nationwide sale - See details!

Monday, June 2, 2025 - An auctioneer has announced a major public vehicle auction, offering a wide selection of cars, trucks, and machinery, with prices starting as low as Ksh100, 000.
The sale, advertised in a local daily, includes vehicles
suitable for both commercial and personal use.
Among the most affordable listings is a 2015 Honda Shuttle
priced at Ksh195,000 and a Toyota Vitz SCP10 at Ksh230,000.
In Nakuru’s Legacy Yard, two 2004 Nissan Wingroad WFY11
units are listed at Ksh258,000 and Ksh299,000, respectively.
Personal car buyers can find a Toyota Sienta at Ksh290,000
in Ruiru’s Eezy Storage Yard, a 2005 Toyota Voxy AZR60 at Ksh435,000, and a
Toyota Vitz at Ksh470,000 in Machakos.
Commercial options include a 2015 Isuzu NKR for Ksh1.45
million and a 2006 Isuzu FRR at Ksh1.1 million in Nairobi.
Heavy-duty vehicles like a Case Tractor JX75T (Ksh1.075
million) in Kakamega and a Toyota Dyna (Ksh550,000) in Ruiru are also
available.
SUVs and off-roaders featured include a 2007 Nissan X-Trail
at Ksh559,000, a Toyota Hilux at Ksh1.75 million, and a rugged Toyota Land
Cruiser TRJ at Ksh2.25 million, all located across Nairobi and Ruiru.
Additional listings include a 2004 Mitsubishi Canter truck
(Ksh608,000), another Toyota Hilux (Ksh561,000), and a Mitsubishi FH215 at
Ksh2,163,000, available at the Grey Post yard.
All vehicles are sold on an "as-is-where-is" basis
and offers must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday, June 11th,
2025.
