Detectives arrest a notorious gang that shot dead a police officer during a robbery in Nakuru and recover an AK-47 (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - A team of detectives deployed to hunt down a daring armed gang that had become the nightmare of Nakuru County dwellers has rounded up the five gang members, and recovered the AK 47 used in their crime spree.

Acting on intelligence leads, the team drawn from DCI's Operation Action Team and Crime Research Bureau augmented their Nakuru counterparts in a coordinated raid that saw the gang member flushed from their hideouts.

After interrogating the suspects, police proceeded to Rhoda area of Nakuru where the AK 47 serial number 18916 loaded with three rounds of ammunition was found concealed in dry grasses near a residential house.

Regrettably, the gang goes down leaving behind a trail of sad memories and untold pain to the victims of their violent attacks.

On the night of July 1st, 2025, the robbers ambushed and opened fire at police officers on foot patrol, killing one and injuring two. The injured officers are still receiving treatment.

In a separate incident, the gang staged a violent robbery at a shop located in Soilo area of Nakuru, attacking the 24-year-old owner with machetes and daggers before stealing hundreds of thousands from his shop.

After the daring robbery, they dragged the already suppressed young man from the shop and shot him dead.

Several other incidences have been reported across the County.

The five are have since been identified as William Nywhili Rioba, Nyahili Nyamuhaga Magige, Emmanuel Muita Muita, Catherine Nkatha Zakayo and ⁠Peter Chacha.

DCI Nakuru East detectives are processing the suspects for arraignment tomorrow, Tuesday, June 3.

The DCI reassures Nakuru county dwellers and indeed, Kenyans across the country, that their security remains the foremost priority, and that several anti-robbery teams have been dispatched and are pursuing identified armed gangs whose operations have been analysed.

The operations seek to bring to an end reigns of terror and rid the streets off armed criminals.

