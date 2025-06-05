Here is the protest song targeting RUTO over his lies that has landed former MCA in trouble - He has been arrested (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Former Trans-Nzoia MCA, Benard Lenana, has been arrested following the release of a viral protest song sharply criticizing President William Ruto and other senior Government officials.

The controversial track, which has been widely shared on social media, highlights issues such as corruption, broken campaign promises, and the rising cost of living.

In the song, Lenana directly names political leaders and questions the unfulfilled pledges made during the 2022 General Elections.

Police confirmed his arrest, citing incitement and dissemination of content likely to provoke public disorder.

Authorities allege that the song poses a threat to national stability by potentially fueling unrest.

Lenana, a vocal Government critic, said he composed the song to express the frustrations of ordinary Kenyans.

His arrest has drawn backlash from human rights organizations and fellow artists, who view it as a growing assault on freedom of expression.

In a statement, the Kenya Human Rights Commission condemned the arrest, calling it part of a broader trend aimed at silencing dissent.

The commission warned that such actions undermine democracy and the constitutional right to free speech.

The Song that has landed him in problem pic.twitter.com/lvCqiAM0qS — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) June 4, 2025

