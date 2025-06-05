AK-47 rifle recovered as detectives nab violent Tigania gang - Woman among suspects (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Buuri East detectives have apprehended two suspects involved in a violent robbery and seized an AK 47 rifle that had been the source of unrest in Buuri East, Tigania West and surrounding areas.

The arrest follows reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Mungania Shopping Centre.

Quick on their feet, detectives quickly pieced together the situation, discovering that the robbers were in the midst of robbing a member of the National Police Reserve (NPR).

In a bold act of defence, the officer fired two warning shots into the air.

This unexpected response sent the criminals into a frenzy, prompting them to abandon their weapon and flee for dear lives.

The detectives’ swift response also led them to the getaway vehicle, a KCE 435Q Toyota Vitz, which was found deserted near the scene.

A female suspect, Christian Saina Korosian, was cornered as she attempted to make her escape from the car.

Also captured was her accomplice, Moses Kayiok Noomeyo, who was netted while trying to hide in a nearby house.

Further investigation revealed that just before this incident, the gang had staged another robbery in Maritati Centre in Timau.

Dressed in jungle military uniforms and armed with two AK 47 rifles, the criminals stormed into an Mpesa shop and ordered the attendant to open the door.

On hesitation, they fired at her but she dodged the bullet and sneaked into a nearby room.

But determined to execute their robbery mission, the gang went on to smash the glass shelf that housed mobile phones, making off with 15 smartphones.

And as they fled, they shot at a customer who was heading to the said shop oblivious of the ongoing robbery, causing injuries to the right hip.

A second bullet injured a second victim on the left arm.

In the abandoned gateway vehicle, detectives recovered jungle green trousers, matching those worn by the robbers as captured by a CCTV during the robbery incident.

The suspects are now in custody, undergoing processing as they await arraignment.

Meanwhile, the seized firearm and ammunition are being detained as exhibits as detectives continue to pursue more leads to arrest the elusive accomplice who managed to slip through the net.

The Kenyan DAILY POST