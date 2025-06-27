A video now emerges showing the exact moment some youths attempted to break into Juja Police Station as RUTO’s allies claim they were sponsored by GACHAGUA







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing the exact moment a group of rowdy youths attempted to forcefully break into Juja Police Station during Wednesday’s chaos, forcing the cops to fire live bullets.

The dramatic video captures a tense scene as the youths, some masked and armed with stones and sticks, try to storm the station’s gates before being repelled by armed officers.

Gunshots can be heard as police fired warning shots into the air to disperse them.

In the aftermath, allies of President William Ruto are now accusing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of sponsoring the unruly group to destabilize the country and discredit the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Watch the video.

The exact moment some youths attempted to break into Juja Police Station as RUTO’s allies claim they were sponsored by GACHAGUA pic.twitter.com/3Efds7jixZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2025

