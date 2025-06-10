Caught on Camera!! An insecure LADY breaks down in tears at a nightclub after her boyfriend dances with another LADY and leaves the club (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a nightclub after a lady was caught on camera crying uncontrollably when her boyfriend danced with another lady on the dance floor.

The emotional breakdown, which played out like a scene from a soap opera, left partygoers stunned and the internet buzzing.

In the now-viral footage, the visibly distressed lady cries like a toddler, pointing at the lady her boyfriend was dancing with.

Despite his attempts to calm her down, the heartbroken lady storms out of the club, leaving him behind.

Watch the video.

Caught on Camera!! An insecure LADY breaks down in tears at a nightclub after her boyfriend dances with another LADY and leaves the club pic.twitter.com/FFNyddjyqb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2025

