Catholic Bishops launch scathing attack on RUTO’s Government over rights abuse and extra-judicial killings - ‘The life of every Kenyan matters’







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has issued a strong rebuke of President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of overseeing extrajudicial killings, suppressing dissent, and mismanaging public resources while ignoring the plight of ordinary citizens.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, Bishops from all 30 Catholic dioceses across Kenya decried what they termed a collapse of justice, dignity, and accountability.

“When those charged with upholding law and order become the source of fear and injustice, it signals a moral crisis in the State,” they warned.

The Bishops cited a worrying rise in unlawful killings, disappearances, and police brutality, referencing the deaths of clerics John Maim and Allois Bett, activist Albert Ojwang, and hawker Boniface Kariuki, who was shot point-blank by police.

“The life of every Kenyan matters. We must not ‘move on’ from any loss of life. Kenya deserves better,” the bishops stated.

They criticized the violent crackdown on Gen Z-led protests, saying the youth should be listened to, not brutalized.

“Our young people are not enemies of the state,” they emphasized.

“They deserve support, not suppression.”

The Bishops also condemned the misuse of development funds for political gain, selective justice, and governance that ignores the rule of law.

“Public resources are being used for political advertisement, not national development,” they lamented.

Calling for independent probes into rights abuses and inclusive national dialogue, they urged Kenyans, especially youth, to stay hopeful and peaceful:

“Your voice is vital. Remain truthful and courageous.”