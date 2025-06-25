Face of a cornered man! This image of President RUTO at a burial in Kilifi as thousands of protesters flocked the streets tells it all (LOOK)







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - A viral image of President William Ruto captured during a burial ceremony in Kilifi County is setting the internet ablaze-and many say it reflects the face of a man under pressure.

In the photo, Ruto appears deep in thought while making a phone call, with a tense expression that Kenyans online have been quick to interpret as the look of a leader feeling the heat.

As Ruto was attending the burial in Kilifi, thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, and other towns, calling for his resignation.

See the trending image.





The Kenyan DAILY POST