‘102 looks just fine on you’ - Kenyan Radio icon FRED OBACHI MACHOKA celebrates dad’s incredible 102nd birthday - (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Radio legend, Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka, is giving us all the feels after celebrating his dad’s incredible 102nd birthday on social media.

The iconic Radio Citizen host posted heartwarming family photos with the sweet caption:

“Happy birthday young man. 102 looks just fine on you. Look at how old all your babies look!!!”

“May the Almighty God continue to bless you abundantly dad.”

“I love you more than you will ever get to know!!!”

The post quickly lit up the comments section, with netizens sending love and birthday wishes.

Many couldn’t believe the birthday boy’s energy at 102.

Talk about legendary genes and pure vibes!

See the photos below.