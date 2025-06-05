Alleged homewrecker KAREN NYAMU shakes her ‘assets’ as she jumps to a trending Tiktok dance challenge (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Controversial city politician and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has set Tiktok abuzz after participating in a viral dance challenge.

The mother of three showed off her confident and rhythmic moves as she took on the popular Paroga Nyasuba challenge.

Dressed in a pair of fitting jeans that showed off her curves, Nyamu delivered an energetic waist-whining performance that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Her video has sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some applauding her free-spirited nature while others critiqued her for what they deemed as attention-seeking behavior.

Regardless, Nyamu seems unbothered and continues to embrace her presence both in politics and pop culture.

Watch the video.

Alleged homewrecker KAREN NYAMU shakes her ‘assets’ as she jumps to a trending Tiktok dance challenge pic.twitter.com/eeNrTe886n — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST