Alleged homewrecker KAREN NYAMU shakes her ‘assets’ as she jumps to a trending Tiktok dance challenge (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Controversial city politician and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has set Tiktok abuzz after participating in a viral dance challenge.

The mother of three showed off her confident and rhythmic moves as she took on the popular Paroga Nyasuba challenge.

Dressed in a pair of fitting jeans that showed off her curves, Nyamu delivered an energetic waist-whining performance that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Her video has sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some applauding her free-spirited nature while others critiqued her for what they deemed as attention-seeking behavior.

Regardless, Nyamu seems unbothered and continues to embrace her presence both in politics and pop culture.

Watch the video.

