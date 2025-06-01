A lorry intercepted ferrying contraband sugar hidden beneath a load of fresh oranges at the Lunga Lunga border post (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - A multi-agency team comprising of the National Police Service and other government enforcement agencies intercepted a motor vehicle suspected of transporting contraband goods at the Lunga Lunga One Stop Border Post in Kwale County.

The vehicle, an Isuzu lorry with registration number T199 BHP, was being driven by one Musakawa Hamadi. Upon thorough inspection, authorities discovered 144 concealed bags of Brazilian sugar, each weighing 50 kg, hidden beneath a load of fresh oranges in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The consignment was intended for illegal entry into Kenya, contravening customs and importation regulations.

The vehicle and its contents have since been detained at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) premises, pending further investigation and interrogation by the multi-agency team. National Police Service strongly warns the public against involvement in the smuggling or distribution of contraband goods.

The Service, in collaboration with other Government agencies, remains vigilant and firmly committed to protecting national security and economic integrity by combating illicit trade.