A Chinese national escapes from police custody at JKIA - CCTV captured him fleeing in a pink taxi

Saturday, June 7, 2025 - A Chinese national, Fan Guanze, who had been arrested over claims of tax evasion, reportedly escaped police custody under unclear circumstances on the night of June 4th at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
The suspect had been intercepted by officials from the
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) when he arrived in the country
aboard a China Southern Airline flight, following complaints that some
passengers were evading taxes on goods brought into the country.
His luggage reportedly contained cigarettes, food, and
various electronic items.
After his arrest by anti-graft detectives, he was handed
over to a multi-agency team for investigation and possible arraignment.
However, during interrogation at the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) general office at the airport, Fan managed to flee.
A police search was immediately launched, extending from the
airport to his usual area of operation in Kilimani, but efforts to trace him
proved futile.
CCTV footage later revealed that he left the airport using a
pink taxi.
The officers who had been handling him during the
interrogation were interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation into how
the suspect managed to escape.
Authorities say efforts to rearrest him are still underway,
with broader investigations ongoing into tax evasion operations at Kenyan
airports.
