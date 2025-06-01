1xBet joins large-scale Free Wellness Medical Camp initiative in seven counties of Kenya

Health is not a privilege, but a right. With this approach, 1xBet supported the Free Wellness Medical Camp social project, which covers several counties of Kenya: Nandi, Bungoma, Nairobi, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Siaya and Busia. This initiative, organized by the External Excellencies Global Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Health of Kenya and the Breast Cancer Foundation, aims to provide free medical services to the population of the vulnerable regions.
Medical camps,
which are held from March to June 2025, include consultations with doctors,
basic diagnostics, medication prescriptions and referrals for specialized
treatment. Special attention will be given to women’s health, with a focus on
preventive care and early cancer detection.
The brand's
position is clear: social responsibility is not a separate function but a part
of the business philosophy.
"For
1xBet, social responsibility is not just part of
our work but part of our philosophy. We believe that a successful business must
benefit society. That is why we were proud to support the Free Wellness Medical
Camp - a large-scale medical camp, organized in cooperation with the Ministry
of Health of Kenya, External Excellencies Global Foundation and the Breast
Cancer Foundation,” the company commented.
This is not
1xBet's first social initiative in Kenya. The company has supported the local
Waziri Super Cup tournament. This became a key driver in the development of both the
tournament itself and local initiatives. The company provided the participants
with sports uniforms, supported the organization of the event at all stages and
also invested in social projects that have a long-term effect on the community.
Such steps are
part of a brand’s broader vision, which aims not only to be a market leader but
also a partner to society.
"We
strive to be not just a technological and user-friendly bookmaker, but a brand
that people trust. We invest in sports, education, healthcare and
infrastructure. This is a systematic work and we are proud to be perceived as a
reliable partner in the region,” says 1xBet.
The company also
confirms its commitment to continue supporting similar initiatives, developing
local partnerships and promoting technologies for the benefit of people.
"Our
goal is not just to grow in numbers but together with society. Only this kind
of approach can build an industry that is truly stable and respected.”
Free Wellness
Medical Camp is an example of how the private sector, government institutions
and civil society organizations can unite to achieve a common goal: making
quality healthcare accessible to everyone. 1xBet
is among those who not only talk but also act.
0 Comments