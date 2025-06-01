1xBet joins large-scale Free Wellness Medical Camp initiative in seven counties of Kenya





Health is not a privilege, but a right. With this approach, 1xBet supported the Free Wellness Medical Camp social project, which covers several counties of Kenya: Nandi, Bungoma, Nairobi, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Siaya and Busia. This initiative, organized by the External Excellencies Global Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Health of Kenya and the Breast Cancer Foundation, aims to provide free medical services to the population of the vulnerable regions.

Medical camps, which are held from March to June 2025, include consultations with doctors, basic diagnostics, medication prescriptions and referrals for specialized treatment. Special attention will be given to women’s health, with a focus on preventive care and early cancer detection.

The brand's position is clear: social responsibility is not a separate function but a part of the business philosophy.

"For 1xBet, social responsibility is not just part of our work but part of our philosophy. We believe that a successful business must benefit society. That is why we were proud to support the Free Wellness Medical Camp - a large-scale medical camp, organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Kenya, External Excellencies Global Foundation and the Breast Cancer Foundation,” the company commented.

This is not 1xBet's first social initiative in Kenya. The company has supported the local Waziri Super Cup tournament. This became a key driver in the development of both the tournament itself and local initiatives. The company provided the participants with sports uniforms, supported the organization of the event at all stages and also invested in social projects that have a long-term effect on the community.

Such steps are part of a brand’s broader vision, which aims not only to be a market leader but also a partner to society.

"We strive to be not just a technological and user-friendly bookmaker, but a brand that people trust. We invest in sports, education, healthcare and infrastructure. This is a systematic work and we are proud to be perceived as a reliable partner in the region,” says 1xBet.

The company also confirms its commitment to continue supporting similar initiatives, developing local partnerships and promoting technologies for the benefit of people.

"Our goal is not just to grow in numbers but together with society. Only this kind of approach can build an industry that is truly stable and respected.”

Free Wellness Medical Camp is an example of how the private sector, government institutions and civil society organizations can unite to achieve a common goal: making quality healthcare accessible to everyone. 1xBet is among those who not only talk but also act.