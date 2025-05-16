“You are my husband and lover” - Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO RONALD KARAURI’s Tanzanian girlfriend pampers him with sweet words and shares a romantic photo together







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Love is in the air for Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, as Tanzanian model and influencer, Nana Dollz, took to social media to express her deep affection for him.

In a heartfelt message accompanied by a romantic photo, Nana described Karauri not only as her husband but also her lover, friend, and confidant.

Pouring her heart out, she praised his love and kindness, vowing eternal commitment to their relationship.

“You Are Not Just My Husband..You Are My Lover,My Friend,My Confidant And My Safest Place..You Are My Home,My World And Everything More,Your Love And Kindness Moved Me And Since Then You Stole My Heart For Good..May God Increase The Love Between Us Now And Forever…Love You Always Ya Qalbi💕Till Death Do Us Part, ” the message reads.

Nana confirmed her relationship with the flamboyant MP a few months ago and revealed that when she met him, he had already separated from his wife Captain Ruth, an accomplished pilot with Kenya Airways.

The Kenyan DAILY POST