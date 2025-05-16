Kitandani Yeye ni Balaa!! MP KARAURI’s Tanzanian girlfriend shares a video of them having an intimate conversation as they enjoy a drive and praises his bedroom prowess (VIDEO)

Friday, May 16, 2025 - Nana Dollz, the
Tanzanian model and influencer, has continued to share glimpses of her
relationship with Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, on social
media.
In a recent Instagram video, the couple engaged in an
intimate conversation during a drive, where Karauri expressed admiration for
Nana's heart and honesty, while she praised his looks, height, muscles, and
good heart.
She also complimented his bedroom prowess, leaving him
blushing.
Nana confessed that she is obsessed with Karauri and said
that ever since she started dating, she has never met a man like him.
“I have met men in my life but no one has a heart like
yours. You have showed me what true love feels like and I can’t let go,’’ she
said.
This public display of affection follows a period of
speculation about their relationship.
Nana had previously addressed rumors in an interview,
confirming that their relationship began after Karauri had separated from his
wife.
She emphasized that she is not dating multiple men and denied being financially dependent on Karauri, stating that she is financially independent and investing in construction projects.
