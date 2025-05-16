Kitandani Yeye ni Balaa!! MP KARAURI’s Tanzanian girlfriend shares a video of them having an intimate conversation as they enjoy a drive and praises his bedroom prowess (VIDEO)

Friday, May 16, 2025 - Nana Dollz, the Tanzanian model and influencer, has continued to share glimpses of her relationship with Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, on social media.

In a recent Instagram video, the couple engaged in an intimate conversation during a drive, where Karauri expressed admiration for Nana's heart and honesty, while she praised his looks, height, muscles, and good heart.

She also complimented his bedroom prowess, leaving him blushing.

Nana confessed that she is obsessed with Karauri and said that ever since she started dating, she has never met a man like him.

“I have met men in my life but no one has a heart like yours. You have showed me what true love feels like and I can’t let go,’’ she said.

This public display of affection follows a period of speculation about their relationship.

Nana had previously addressed rumors in an interview, confirming that their relationship began after Karauri had separated from his wife.

She emphasized that she is not dating multiple men and denied being financially dependent on Karauri, stating that she is financially independent and investing in construction projects.

Watch the video.

Kitandani Yeye ni Balaa!! MP KARAURI’s Tanzanian girlfriend shares a video of them having an intimate conversation as they enjoy a drive and praises his bedroom prowess pic.twitter.com/Obh7l8zNjJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 16, 2025

