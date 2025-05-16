Scion Hospital in Kitengela on the spot after a baby died inside a woman’s womb due to negligence - She shares the traumatic experience







Friday, May 16, 2025 - A young lady has publicly shared her traumatic experience at Scion Hospital, a private healthcare facility located in the Imara Daima area of Nairobi.

In her narration, the woman revealed that her baby died inside her womb in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to negligence.

The staff reportedly failed to respond with urgency after she raised repeated alarms about the state of her pregnancy, at a point when she had already begun experiencing serious distress.

She was informed that she would be taken into an emergency surgical procedure, a move that was presented as both necessary and urgent.

She alleges that her family was pressured into signing a consent form for surgery while under the impression that the procedure would be performed immediately.

However, the assurance turned out to be false.

The hospital misled them into believing that a surgical medical team was available.

However, there was no surgeon available at the hospital.

After a long wait, hospital staff realized that her condition had deteriorated and that the unborn child had died.

She claims she was left alone on an operating table with no explanation, no staff in attendance, and no support as her condition worsened.

Feeling abandoned, she says she made the decision to flee the hospital.

She ran out of the facility barefoot, still bleeding, with a catheter attached to her body, and carrying a deceased baby inside her womb.

