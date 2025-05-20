Why High Court has revoked bail for PHILIP AROKO, the controversial businessman linked to murder of Kasipul MP ONG’ONDO WERE!

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Controversial businessman Philip Aroko will remain in custody after the High Court on Monday overturned a JKIA Chief Magistrate’s Court decision that had granted him bail in the investigation over assassination of Kasipul Kabondo MP, Ong’ondo Were.
Justice Kavenza allowed the prosecution’s urgent application
to detain Aroko for an additional seven days, citing the complexity and
sensitivity of the ongoing probe.
The court ruled that the request was reasonable and did not
violate his constitutional rights.
“The application is found to be merited,” said Justice
Kavenza, who certified the matter as urgent and stressed the importance of
balancing investigative needs with constitutional rights.
The court clarified that the extended detention is a
temporary measure, not a denial of due process.
Aroko will remain in custody at Kileleshwa Police Station
until May 26th, 2025.
The Chief Magistrate's Court had previously granted him bail
with conditions, including non-interference with witnesses or co-accused.
However, the High Court’s reversal strengthens the
prosecution’s concerns over potential obstruction of justice.
Aroko, who has also been linked to the notorious ‘wash wash’
gold scam network and had expressed political ambitions in Kasipul Kabondo, is
a person of interest in the high-profile murder case.
