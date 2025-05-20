Why High Court has revoked bail for PHILIP AROKO, the controversial businessman linked to murder of Kasipul MP ONG’ONDO WERE!







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Controversial businessman Philip Aroko will remain in custody after the High Court on Monday overturned a JKIA Chief Magistrate’s Court decision that had granted him bail in the investigation over assassination of Kasipul Kabondo MP, Ong’ondo Were.

Justice Kavenza allowed the prosecution’s urgent application to detain Aroko for an additional seven days, citing the complexity and sensitivity of the ongoing probe.

The court ruled that the request was reasonable and did not violate his constitutional rights.

“The application is found to be merited,” said Justice Kavenza, who certified the matter as urgent and stressed the importance of balancing investigative needs with constitutional rights.

The court clarified that the extended detention is a temporary measure, not a denial of due process.

Aroko will remain in custody at Kileleshwa Police Station until May 26th, 2025.

The Chief Magistrate's Court had previously granted him bail with conditions, including non-interference with witnesses or co-accused.

However, the High Court’s reversal strengthens the prosecution’s concerns over potential obstruction of justice.

Aroko, who has also been linked to the notorious ‘wash wash’ gold scam network and had expressed political ambitions in Kasipul Kabondo, is a person of interest in the high-profile murder case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST