SHOCK as it emerges as GACHAGUA demands Ksh 50,000 from aspiring politicians for photo ops at his famous Wamunyoro residence







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has turned his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County into a political hub, hosting numerous political leaders and strategists ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

His home has become a venue for high-profile meetings, including consultations with opposition leaders such as Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and Eugene Wamalwa.

However, recent reports suggest that Gachagua is charging aspiring politicians Ksh 50,000 for photo opportunities at his residence.

Sources claim that the payment is required upfront, and the photos are only provided after the fee is settled.

This practice has raised eyebrows among some of his allies, who question what price tag the nomination certificates for upcoming polls would come with if the photos alone cost an arm and a leg.

While Gachagua's Wamunyoro residence has become a significant center for political activities and consultations, the reported fee for photo opportunities has sparked controversy and debate within political circles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST