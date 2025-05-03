Was it a scam? Githurai mechanic paraded by Sportspesa having won Ksh 17 Million jackpot in February is back to hustling along Kirinyaga Road (PHOTOs)



Saturday, May 3, 2025 - In February this year, Wilson Mwangi, a 40-year-old mechanic from Githurai, was announced as the winner of Sportspesa Midweek Jackpot winner.

Sportspesa claimed that Mwangi earned himself a staggering payout of Ksh 17,158,822 after correctly predicting the outcome of all 13 games in that week’s selection.

The alleged jackpot winner is back to hustling at Grogon along Kirinyaga Road, less than three months after he was crowned a millionaire, leaving netizens with endless questions.

Sportspesa has previously faced accusations of misleading gamblers by showcasing "fake" jackpot winners.

