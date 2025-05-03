Match Fixing! Another Kenyan goalkeeper caught on VIDEO promising to manipulate a match by conceding two goals in the first half (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - A video has emerged of a Kenyan goalkeeper, Ezekiel Owade, promising to fix a football match by conceding two goals in the first half.

In the undated clip, which has gone viral, Owade is heard saying, “Hi, it is me here. Ready for the job over the weekend - concede two goals in the first half.”

Owade has previously featured for several Kenyan clubs, including Muhoroni Youth, Mara Sugar, AFC Leopards, Bidco United, and Nakumatt FC.

His alleged involvement in the scandal has added fuel to growing concerns over integrity in Kenyan football.

The video surfaced just a day after FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee ordered the immediate relegation of Muhoroni Youth FC from the National Super League to Division One, citing match manipulation.

FIFA stated that a comprehensive investigation had confirmed the club's involvement in fixing matches, leading to their expulsion from second-tier football.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed it had received FIFA’s ruling and expressed full support for the decision, vowing to take firm action against all individuals involved.

This comes in the wake of another scandal involving Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who was also recently linked to an alleged match-fixing attempt in a leaked video.Bottom of Form

The Kenyan DAILY POST