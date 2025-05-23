





Friday, May 23, 2025 - The Nairobi County Government is facing widespread criticism for dispatching hired goons to forcefully evict tenants from City County houses in various estates, despite previous rent arrears having been officially waived during former Governor Mike Sonko's administration.

The goons arrived without prior notice in areas such as Kaloleni and Makongeni and forcibly removed tenants and their belongings.

Several families were left stranded, with household goods destroyed and some individuals reportedly assaulted during the evictions.

In a heartbreaking video shared online, families are heard wailing as the goons try to break into their houses during the eviction exercise carried out by hired goons.

In 2020, former Governor Mike Sonko announced a blanket waiver on accumulated rent arrears for low-income tenants living in County-owned estates, citing the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move was widely praised at the time and formally recorded in County communications.

However, the current administration under Governor Johnson Sakaja appears to have dismissed the waiver, arguing that the cancellation of debts was never properly ratified or documented within the County's financial records.

Watch the video.

Video of ruthless goons sent by SAKAJA to evict tenants living in City Council houses over rent arrears waived by SONKO’s administration pic.twitter.com/jkKemJZRHi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST