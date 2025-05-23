Political broker and singer BEN GITHAE composes a song praising KINDIKI after he hosted Mt Kenya artists at his Karen residence (VIDEO)







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer and political broker, Ben Githae, is back in the spotlight after composing a new song praising Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

This comes shortly after Kindiki hosted a delegation of Mt Kenya artists at his Karen residence in Nairobi - a meeting that has stirred conversation in political circles.

In a video that has since gone viral, Githae is seen performing the newly composed song alongside fellow musicians, praising Kindiki for his leadership.

Reports indicate that the artists left well-compensated, with money reportedly exchanging hands during the closed-door gathering.

The song, laced with political undertones, appears to be a strategic move to bolster Kindiki’s image in the Mt Kenya region, where his popularity has been under strain amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Some view Githae’s latest move as opportunistic.

Watch the video.

Ben Githae ashatolea Kindiki ngoma. pic.twitter.com/jOyuPDWNpi — Uncle Sam (@Gicherengo) May 23, 2025

