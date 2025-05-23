Two preachers, including a foreign missionary, roughed up by Somalis in Eastleigh for preaching the gospel (VIDEO)







Friday, May 23, 2025 - A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Eastleigh after two Christian preachers, one of them a foreign missionary, were roughed up by a group of Somali traders while attempting to preach the gospel on a busy street.

The incident took place near a popular shopping area in Eastleigh, a Nairobi neighborhood known for its large Somali Muslim population and vibrant business environment.

The two preachers had set up a small public ministry on the roadside, using loudspeakers and distributing Christian literature to passersby.

Tensions quickly escalated when several traders, reportedly angered by the public preaching, confronted the Men of God.

Heated exchange ensued before the situation turned violent.

In a video circulating online, the preachers can be seen being chased away by an agitated crowd, with some individuals attempting to grab their materials and equipment.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions online.

While some Kenyans have condemned the attack as a violation of the preachers' rights to free speech and religion, others argue that the choice of location, in a predominantly Muslim business district, may have been provocative or inappropriate.

Watch the video.

Two men were Roughed up by residents in Eastleigh for trying to preach the Gospel of God. pic.twitter.com/8UpGkXRygC — Coletta Aluda (@Colettaaluda_1) May 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST