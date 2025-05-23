Reformed slay queen turned evangelist MARY LINCOLN launches her own church after repenting (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer turned evangelist, Mary Lincoln, has officially launched her own church, marking a significant new chapter in her mission to spread the gospel.

The grand opening ceremony, held yesterday, was graced by several prominent church leaders, including Pastor JJ, who ordained her as an evangelist.

Her ordination took place last year, just two years after a scandal involving the leak of her private photos that shook her public image.

The scandal forced Mary Lincoln to reflect deeply, leading to genuine repentance and a public apology.

Since then, she has dedicated herself fully to the ministry and spreading the message of hope and redemption.

Yesterday’s event was a celebration of her transformation and faith journey, with many applauding her courage to turn her life around and inspire others.

See photos of the new church below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST