Trending! LADY married for 15 years reveals her husband just found out she has a ‘side guy’ and wants to convince the husband to accept the ‘side guy’ - Fear women (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - A bold woman has stunned netizens after revealing she’s been married for 15 years - but her husband only recently discovered she has a side guy.

Even more shocking, she openly asked for advice on how to convince her husband to let her keep the affair while staying in the marriage.

She made the confession during a talk show with relationship coaches, sparking a heated debate.

One panelist particularly impressed viewers by calling out the woman’s behavior, labeling her manipulative and disrespectful, and questioning where she found the audacity to make such a demand.

The incident has since gone viral, with many social media users expressing disbelief and outrage.

For some, it has reignited the often controversial conversation about modern relationships, double standards, and trust in marriage - leaving others jokingly claiming it’s yet another reason to fear women.

Watch the trending video below.

We won't see this one alone pic.twitter.com/oKczOrvJId — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST