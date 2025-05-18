Trending! K.U student’s encounter with boda boda rider exposes harsh reality of youth unemployment in Kenya (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - A viral video of a boda boda rider and a Kenyatta University ‘student’ has struck a chord with many Kenyans, highlighting the country’s deepening youth unemployment crisis.

In the clip, the boda boda rider drops off a young man who begins boasting that he is about to graduate with a degree in Civil Engineering from Kenyatta University.

Speaking with a condescending tone, the student offers to help the rider “get a better job” once he secures employment.

But just as he prepares to leave, the rider casually asks the student to pass his regards to several lecturers at the university.

Curious, the student asks how he knows them - only to learn that the boda boda rider also graduated from Kenyatta University with Actuarial Science degree.

However, due to the scarcity of jobs, he turned to riding boda bodas to make a living.

The revelation immediately humbles the student, who realizes that he may face a similar fate.

While many viewers found the exchange humorous, it underscores a sobering truth how even university graduates are not immune to the realities of joblessness, forcing many into informal work just to survive in Kenya.