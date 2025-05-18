The moment a man was robbed of money by individuals dressed like traffic police officers along a major road in Nairobi after leaving the bank (VIDEOs)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - A man was left in shock and disbelief after being robbed of a substantial amount of money by individuals posing as traffic police officers along a major road in Nairobi, shortly after withdrawing cash from a local bank.

The brazen incident occurred in broad daylight and was captured on video.

According to reports, the victim had withdrawn the money with the intention of paying his workers but was ambushed moments later.

Eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage show the man being stopped by two individuals dressed in police-like attire.

One of the suspects is seen snatching a bag-believed to be carrying the cash - from the victim before quickly boarding a getaway vehicle.

The car then sped off, leaving the stunned victim behind.

While it remains unclear whether the suspects were actual police officers or simply impersonating them, initial suspicions suggest the man may have been trailed from the bank.





Watch the videos via this LINK>>>

