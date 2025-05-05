Tiktoker hilariously recreates the moment someone threw a shoe at President RUTO in Migori - Kenyans are ungovernable! (VIDEO)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - As Kenyans continue to process the shocking incident in which a shoe was thrown at President Ruto on Sunday, some TikTok users have turned the moment into viral comedy content.

The President was addressing a crowd in Kehancha Town, Migori County, when an individual unexpectedly hurled a shoe at him, momentarily catching his security detail off guard.

The shoe narrowly missed the President, who briefly paused but quickly regained his composure and proceeded with his speech.

One TikToker has recreated the moment in a humorous video that has left many netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below.

Tiktoker hilariously recreates the moment someone threw a shoe at President RUTO in Migori - Kenyans are ungovernable! pic.twitter.com/hZNxKLuT6q — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025

