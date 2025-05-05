How a Kitengela foreman was robbed of Ksh 307,000 by thugs dressed as police officers, shortly after withdrawing the money from bank - Was it an inside job?







Monday, May 5, 2025 - Police are investigating how a foreman at a construction site in Kitengela was robbed of Ksh 307,000 after withdrawing the money from a local bank on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

The victim, who is currently working on a project at Kimalati area, had planned to use the funds to pay his workers but what was supposed to be a routine trip soon turned into a harrowing ordeal.

The foreman, who had gone to Diamond Trust Bank’s Kitengela Branch earlier that day, completed his transaction and proceeded to his car.

After withdrawing the cash, he began driving to the construction site where his workers were waiting to be paid.

While en route, two men, clad in traffic police uniforms, stopped him along the road, accusing him of committing a traffic violation.

The victim, believing the men were legitimate officers, complied when they claimed they needed to accompany him to the local police station to handle the alleged offense.

One of the men, dressed in uniform, along with a civilian who had been standing nearby, boarded the victim’s car.

The victim did not suspect any foul play as he continued on his way, accompanied by the two men.

As they travelled, the victim noticed that another vehicle, which had been parked nearby, began to follow them.

The situation quickly escalated as the men revealed their true intentions.

The two men, along with the civilian accomplice, suddenly turned on the foreman, overpowering him and taking control of his vehicle.

The suspects then drove the victim towards Old Kiambu Road, about 50 kilometers away from the scene of the attack.

They abandoned him in the car on the busy road, leaving him bruised and confused.

The robbers also took the victim’s car key with them as they fled the scene, leaving him stranded and unable to drive his vehicle.

The victim, in a state of shock, made his way to Muthaiga Police Station, where he reported the robbery.

Detectives are now working closely with their counterparts in Kitengela to investigate the matter and identify the perpetrators.

The incident has left around 15 construction workers at the site without their much-awaited pay, as the foreman was unable to complete his intended trip to distribute their wages.

This robbery is the latest in a series of similar crimes targeting individuals who withdraw large sums of money from banks. Just months ago, another businessman was targeted in a similar fashion, robbed of Ksh 1.8 million shortly after withdrawing it from a bank in Kitengela.

The police believe the victims in these cases may have been followed or tracked by the suspects after making their bank withdrawals, suggesting possible insider involvement or coordinated planning by the criminals.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.