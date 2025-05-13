This video shows how the Kenyan economy is in a terrible recession as RUTO focusses on 2027 elections!

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - While President Ruto continues to claim he has stabilized Kenya’s economy, the situation on the ground tells a different story.
A video showing numerous empty billboards along Thika Road
highlights this disparity.
These billboards are typically prime advertising spots, but
their current vacancy suggests many businesses have slashed marketing budgets
due to declining revenues.
Some companies have even shut down or relocated, signaling
deeper economic distress.
Despite these challenges, President Ruto appears more
focused on the 2027 elections.
His recent pact with Raila Odinga to form a broad-based Government
seems less about governance and more about political survival.
As ordinary Kenyans struggle with soaring costs and
shrinking opportunities, their leaders appear preoccupied with power plays
rather than providing tangible economic solutions.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan economy is in a terrible recession 😮 pic.twitter.com/1z2dAqh8Pv— George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) May 9, 2025
