This video shows how the Kenyan economy is in a terrible recession as RUTO focusses on 2027 elections!







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - While President Ruto continues to claim he has stabilized Kenya’s economy, the situation on the ground tells a different story.

A video showing numerous empty billboards along Thika Road highlights this disparity.

These billboards are typically prime advertising spots, but their current vacancy suggests many businesses have slashed marketing budgets due to declining revenues.

Some companies have even shut down or relocated, signaling deeper economic distress.

Despite these challenges, President Ruto appears more focused on the 2027 elections.

His recent pact with Raila Odinga to form a broad-based Government seems less about governance and more about political survival.

As ordinary Kenyans struggle with soaring costs and shrinking opportunities, their leaders appear preoccupied with power plays rather than providing tangible economic solutions.

