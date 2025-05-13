Cartoon Comedian opens up on ditching comedy for music - "I Just Want to Be Happy"

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Content creator Vanessa Akinyi, popularly known as Cartoon Comedian, has opened up about her bold decision to leave comedy behind and dive headfirst into music.
In a heartfelt revelation, she cited the lack of recognition
in Kenya’s comedy scene as a key reason for her exit.
She stated that despite her viral skits and growing fan
base, she never quite felt celebrated or supported.
“The same fans who once cheered me on started saying I
wasn’t funny enough,” she shared in a video.
According to the 25-year old, the backlash, combined with
creative burnout, pushed her to reconsider her path.
Now going by her real name, Vanessa, she has deleted all her
comedy content and fully embraced music.
Despite the difficulty of starting over, she says music
gives her joy and purpose.
"I just realized that I have to do what makes me
happy," she said.
Her switch has been met with mixed reactions, but her music
is gaining traction, with popular tracks like Mazoea, Kamkora, and Acheni
Jokes.
