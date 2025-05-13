Leaked PHOTOs show Nyamira MCAs indulging in hard liquor inside County Assembly offices

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - The Nyamira County Assembly is facing public backlash after leaked photos surfaced online, showing a group of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) indulging in liquor within assembly offices.
The images, which have since gone viral on social media,
show several MCAs seated in the office, with bottles of hard liquor placed
openly on the table.
Some are seen holding drinks, while others appear visibly
intoxicated.
The photos have triggered outrage among netizens, who are
now questioning the integrity and priorities of the rogue MCAs.
Many have condemned the behavior as a gross misuse of public
office and a sign of deep-rooted indiscipline within the County leadership.
“This is a disgrace to the people of Nyamira. While
residents struggle with poor services and underdevelopment, their leaders are
busy turning public offices into drinking dens,” a social media user wrote.
So far, the County Assembly leadership has not released an official statement addressing the incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments