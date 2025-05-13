Leaked PHOTOs show Nyamira MCAs indulging in hard liquor inside County Assembly offices







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - The Nyamira County Assembly is facing public backlash after leaked photos surfaced online, showing a group of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) indulging in liquor within assembly offices.

The images, which have since gone viral on social media, show several MCAs seated in the office, with bottles of hard liquor placed openly on the table.

Some are seen holding drinks, while others appear visibly intoxicated.

The photos have triggered outrage among netizens, who are now questioning the integrity and priorities of the rogue MCAs.

Many have condemned the behavior as a gross misuse of public office and a sign of deep-rooted indiscipline within the County leadership.

“This is a disgrace to the people of Nyamira. While residents struggle with poor services and underdevelopment, their leaders are busy turning public offices into drinking dens,” a social media user wrote.

So far, the County Assembly leadership has not released an official statement addressing the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST