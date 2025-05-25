Heartbreak for Stepdad!! Man who married a single mother and raised her daughter from 4 months old denied graduation seat - Biological dad given priority







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - A man has been left heartbroken after he was denied a seat at his stepdaughter’s graduation ceremony, despite having raised her since she was just four months old.

The man had been in the girl’s life for over two decades, having married her mother when she was still an infant.

However, he was denied a seat during her graduation, despite working hard to educate her.

A seat was reserved for the girl’s biological dad, a man who had allegedly been absent for much of her upbringing.

The emotional blow was too much for the stepfather, who shared his pain through a heartbreaking social media post.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST