The moment goons disrupted GACHAGUA’s party launch in Lavington (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - Tension flared during the launch of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s new political outfit, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), after a group of hired goons attempted to disrupt the event in Lavington, Nairobi County.

The commotion unfolded on Thursday morning, shortly after Gachagua and other senior DCP officials had left the venue.

The goons had gathered outside the party’s offices and were reportedly planning to attack Gachagua’s motorcade.

Gachagua’s security team intervened and began shooting into the air to disperse the goons.

After approximately five minutes of heightened tension, the rowdy goons were dispersed, and calm was restored.

Watch the video.

The moment goons disrupted GACHAGUA’s party launch in Lavington pic.twitter.com/pRvwW2aD1Q — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 15, 2025

