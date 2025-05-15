VIDEO!! One of the goons hired to disrupt GACHAGUA’s party launch was beaten up after being cornered







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - A video has emerged online showing one of the goons reportedly hired to disrupt former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s new political party launch drenched in blood after being cornered and severely beaten by the attendees.

The heavily built man, visibly bloodied and injured, was left in a dire state after the confrontation.

Rowdy goons had been mobilized to cause chaos at the venue, prompting Gachagua’s security men to fire in the air to disperse them.

Some of those caught in the chaos were surrounded and beaten up in the full glare of media cameras.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned the chaos witnessed during the party launch and urged Kenyans to be tolerant of others.

“Our country must exercise democratic tolerance and embrace issue-based politics. Insults, violence, and divisive rhetoric as a means of processing political differences of opinion have no place in our society. We owe to the current and future generations a nation built on peace, peaceful coexistence and respect for one another even when we disagree on issues of policy,” Kindiki said in a statement.

Watch video of one of the goons who was cornered.

He was paid maybe ksh 1000 to cause violence, the results are right there!pic.twitter.com/mCt5IxXy20 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 15, 2025

