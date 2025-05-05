The gunman who killed MP CHARLES WERE arrested along Thika Road in a 2AM operation as detectives recover a car and motorbike used during the murder incident







Monday, May 5, 2025 - Detectives investigating the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were, have arrested the prime suspect believed to have pulled the trigger, less than a week after the high-profile killing.

The suspect was apprehended near United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi during a meticulously planned, intelligence-led operation that took place around 2:00 a.m.

According to sources close to the investigation, the suspect hails from Migori County.

His vehicle was seized at the time of the arrest and is now in police custody.

Detectives say they have placed the suspect at several key locations where MP Were was present on the day of his assassination, strengthening their case.

In addition to the main suspect, three other individuals, including a police officer, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The police officer was taken into custody in Nairobi’s Pangani area.

Authorities have linked him to a vehicle reportedly used by the assassins to flee the scene.

Another suspect, a boda boda rider, was arrested in Dandora, Nairobi.

Investigators also recovered a motorbike believed to have been used to transport the assassin to and from the crime scene.

The suspects have undergone extensive interrogation, and police report that they have gathered vital intelligence.

These leads are expected to aid in identifying other individuals involved in the plot, including possible sponsors and the motive behind the deadly attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST