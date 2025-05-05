Alcoholism seems to be taking a toll on Ex-Governor, FERDINARD WAITITU’s son, BRIAN, who was once arrested for drunk-driving - VIDEO leaves netizens talking







Monday, May 5, 2025 - Brian Waititu, the son of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, is once again in the public eye - this time over growing concerns about his alleged struggles with alcoholism.

In a video shared on his Tiktok account, Brian, who was commenting on the current national matters, appears in a visibly intoxicated state, igniting debate across social media, with many Kenyans expressing concern over his well-being.

His bloodshot eyes and dry lips are signs that excessive alcohol consumption is taking a toll on his body.

“Alcoholism is a disease, and it doesn’t care who your father is,” one user commented.

“I hope this young man gets help before it’s too late,’’ another user added.

This isn’t Brian’s first brush with controversy.

He was previously arrested for drunk driving in Nairobi CBD and fined Ksh 30,000.

Brian pleaded with the Magistrate for leniency, saying he had only Ksh 10,000 and that his father had refused to bail him out.

His friends intervened and bailed him out.

Alcoholism seems to be taking a toll on Ex-Governor, FERDINARD WAITITU’s son, BRIAN, who was once arrested for drunk-driving pic.twitter.com/RRqJ8bvSYK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST