The game is rigged! MIGUNA claims IEBC Chairman Nominee ERASTUS EDUNG is RUTO’s PA’s cousin





Friday, May 9, 2025 - City lawyer and political commentator, Miguna Miguna, has alleged that President William Ruto's nominee for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairmanship, Erastus Edung Ethekon, is a cousin to one of Ruto's Personal Assistants.



He argued that such connections might compromise the commission's ability to conduct free and fair elections.



Miguna's claim adds to the ongoing scrutiny of the nomination process, which has faced criticism for perceived favoritism and lack of transparency.



Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who has declared interest in the Presidential seat in 2027 elections, has also objected Edung’s nomination, claiming the President failed to consult key political players - thereby undermining public trust in the electoral commission.



Kalonzo said the move was a calculated plan to manipulate both upcoming by-elections and the 2027 polls.



The nomination is now subject to parliamentary approval, where lawmakers are expected to scrutinize Edung's credentials.