HEALTH TIP! Dental specialist reveals interesting health benefits of using a straw to drink beverages!





Friday, May 9, 2025 - Reaching for a straw might seem like a small, mindless habit—but dental experts say it could be doing more good than you think.





According to Dr. Silas Kinyua, a senior dental specialist at Kenyatta National Hospital, sipping sugary or acidic beverages through a straw can significantly reduce their contact with your teeth, lowering the risk of cavities and enamel erosion.





“It minimizes the exposure of your tooth surfaces to damaging sugars and acids,” he says, urging moderation in the intake of such drinks.





When sugary beverages like soda feed mouth bacteria, they create acids that wear away enamel, leading to decay.





While avoiding such drinks altogether is ideal, Dr. Kinyua recommends using a straw as a practical buffer.





Another interesting perk?





Using straws can help prevent teeth staining.





Daily favorites like coffee, tea, red wine, and cola are known culprits for discoloration - but using a straw helps keep these pigments away from your pearly whites.





To make the most of these benefits, it is recommendable to keep a reusable straw handy.





Options now come in eco-friendly materials such as stainless steel, bamboo, silicone, titanium, and even glass.





However, while experts warn that metal and glass straws may cause dental injuries if mishandled, especially by kids, their health and environmental benefits make them a smart lifestyle switch.



