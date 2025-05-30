Some of you were meant to be second, third, or even fourth wives, look for a man with one wife to marry - Woman tells single ladies in viral post (LOOK)







Friday, May 30, 2025 - A woman by the name Buithat Hudu Muhammad Lawal has boldly challenged conventional relationship norms by urging single women to rethink their definition of love and marriage.

According to Lawal, not every woman is destined to be a first wife - and that’s perfectly okay.

“Some of you, let’s be honest, were meant to be second, third, or even fourth wives,” she wrote.

“But this modern ideology of ‘one man, one wife’ is holding you back.”

Her controversial take encourages single women to consider marrying already married men instead of treating them as mere “sugar daddies” while wasting time on financially unstable young men.

“Rather than chase fairy tales or complain that ‘men are scarce,’ open your eyes,” she advised.

“Look for a responsible man with a wife, and find where to gently fit in.”

She concluded by urging women to embrace peace, love, and stability - no matter the number on the marriage list.