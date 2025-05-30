Panic as a beautiful young lady goes missing after a date with a mysterious man she met online - Her friend raises alarm (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 30, 2025 - An X user has raised the alarm over the sudden disappearance of her close friend, following a date with an unidentified man she reportedly met online.

According to the concerned friend, the missing lady had connected with the man via a dating app roughly a week ago.

What was meant to be a casual meet-up has now turned into a nightmare, as all attempts to reach her have either failed or resulted in disturbing responses.

The friend took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her concerns, posting recent photos of the missing lady and expressing deep fear over her safety.

She claimed that in the hours following the date, the missing woman began sending cryptic and unsettling messages, which seemed completely out of character.

The identity of the man the missing lady went to meet remains unknown, causing panic.

Many have called for immediate action by the police and urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The case serves as a chilling reminder of the potential dangers of online dating and the importance of informing friends or family before meeting strangers.

Below are the photos shared by her friend.