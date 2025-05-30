





Friday, May 30, 2025 - Kenyan comedian Kennedy Odhiambo, popularly known as Crazy Kennar, is under fire following the release of a controversial skit that many deemed offensive.

The skit, which was later deleted from all his social media platforms, portrayed a man going to great lengths to win over a Nairobi woman - only to be left disappointed.

In the video, Kennar’s character battles rival suitors and ultimately wins the woman’s affection, leading to an implied intimate moment at his home.

However, the twist arrives when he suddenly finds himself in a cave, symbolizing unexpected regret.

While some fans praised the skit’s humor and creativity, others - particularly feminist voices - criticized it for casting Nairobi women in a negative light.

The backlash quickly gained momentum, prompting the comedian to pull down the video.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation online about the fine line between satire and stereotypes in digital content.

Watch the video below.

Comedian CRAZY KENNAR under fire over his latest skit on dating Nairobi LADIES - Here is the VIDEO he deleted after backlash pic.twitter.com/dViTcZQEmh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2025