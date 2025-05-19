SIZE 8 gets candid about how separation from DJ MO affected their daughter - ‘Her dad means everything to her’







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Gospel singer and media personality, Linet Munyali, popularly known as Size 8, has opened up about the emotional impact her temporary split from husband, DJ Mo, had on their family, especially their firstborn daughter, Ladasha Wambui Belle.

In a candid interview with Betty Kyallo, the mother of two reflected on their seven-month separation, revealing it was harder on their children than she had expected.

“In all this, I didn’t factor in Wambo,” she admitted.

“She was really affected. Her dad means everything to her. She can live without me, but not without him.”

Size 8 recalled a painful moment when Ladasha visited DJ Mo’s new home during the separation.

The next day, her teacher called, saying she was crying in class.

“That call broke me. It made me realize just how deeply she was feeling everything,” she shared.

The Mateke singer also got vulnerable about missing her husband during that time.

“I won’t lie, I missed him. I missed who he was in the house and with the kids.”

She added that their decision to reconcile was largely influenced by their children’s happiness.

“Seeing how much their joy depended on both of us being together made me realize the importance of our family.”

She praised DJ Mo for being a devoted father, calling him “a dad and a half.”

The couple recently renewed their vows in a grand white wedding, marking a fresh chapter in their marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST