Media personality KAMENE GORO shuts fan asking when she plans to have a baby - ‘Let’s get this clear’







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Outspoken media personality Kamene Goro has responded firmly to a fan who questioned when she plans to have a baby.

Despite being 33, Kamene made it clear that motherhood is not in her immediate plans.

“Let’s get this clear, there is no baby coming any time soon,” she said.

In a previous interview, Kamene explained that she has no desire to have children, even though her husband, DJ Bonez, is already a father of two from a past relationship.

“I feel like the process is extremely scary, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

“As we are, we already have his two children, I’m still partly a child, and I have two dogs… I don’t think I’m ready,” she shared.

Despite her reservations, Kamene praised DJ Bonez’s parenting, noting how well he takes care of his son and daughter.

She said his devotion proves he’s a great father - just not one she’s ready to add another child to yet.

