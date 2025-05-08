Singer BAHATI shaves his 10 year-dreadlocks after promising to do so if PSG knocked Arsenal out of Champions League (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Singer Bahati has kept his promise and shaved off his signature dreadlocks.

Bahati had vowed to do so if Arsenal failed to reach the Champions League final - a bet he made with his wife, Diana Marua.

After PSG ended Arsenal’s hopes, Bahati has kept his word.

“Sometimes, a man has to keep his word and make his wife happy,” he wrote, clearly heartbroken but committed to honoring the bet.

See his new look below.

