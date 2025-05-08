Singer BAHATI shaves his 10 year-dreadlocks after promising to do so if PSG knocked Arsenal out of Champions League (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Singer Bahati has kept his promise and shaved off his signature dreadlocks.
Bahati had vowed to do so if Arsenal failed to reach the Champions League final - a bet he made with his wife, Diana Marua.
After PSG ended Arsenal’s hopes, Bahati has kept his word.
“Sometimes, a man has to keep his word and make his wife happy,” he wrote, clearly heartbroken but committed to honoring the bet.
See his new look below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments