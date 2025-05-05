“Shuka kwa gari yangu!” – Shameless Nairobi Slay Queen embarrassed in viral VIDEO







Monday, May 5, 2025 - A Nairobi slay queen has been left red-faced after a video surfaced online exposing her as a shameless gold digger.

In the viral clip, the slay queen is seen chatting with a man beside a sleek car.

The two agree to hang out, seemingly hitting it off.

Moments later, another man approaches and claims ownership of the vehicle.

In a shocking twist, the slay queen immediately shifts her attention to the supposed owner, abandoning the first man.

She insists on leaving with the man who claimed to own the car.

However, after she settles into the car, the men reveal the truth - the car actually belongs to the first man she had dismissed.

Embarrassed and caught in the act, she is asked to step out as the men accuse her of being a shameless gold digger.

While many online speculate the video may have been a skit intended for clout, it highlights a behavior that mirrors real-life situations.

Watch the video below.

“Shuka kwa gari yangu!” – Shameless Nairobi Slay Queen embarrassed in viral pic.twitter.com/ULtsBFarA0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025

