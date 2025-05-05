Man drugged and robbed of Ksh 500,000 by a woman at Kilimani Airbnb - Shares PHOTO of the suspected 'Mchele Lady'







Monday, May 5, 2025 - A man has come forward with a harrowing account of being drugged and robbed of Ksh 500,000 by a woman in the upmarket Kilimani area of Nairobi, in what appears to be the latest case linked to a growing criminal trend involving so-called "mchele babes."

According to the victim, he lost consciousness under unclear circumstances and later found himself in a short-term Airbnb apartment in Kilimani, with no recollection of how he got there with the woman.

Upon regaining awareness, he discovered that his ATM cards were missing and a total of Ksh 500,000 had been withdrawn from his accounts.

The victim has since shared a photo of the woman he believes is responsible, in a bid to raise awareness and possibly assist in her identification.

Despite reporting the incident to the police, efforts to track down the suspect have so far been unsuccessful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST