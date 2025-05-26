ALIGONGEWA LIVE! Heartbroken LADY narrates how her ex-boyfriend humiliated her during ‘Truth or Dare’ game! (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has gone viral after sharing a painful story of betrayal involving her ex-boyfriend and best friend, during a game of “truth or dare.”

In the emotional video, she explains how she had visited her boyfriend, who was with a male friend.

To balance things out, she invited her former high school friend, making them two girls and two guys.

They decided to play the popular party game with a twist: fail to complete a dare, and you pay Ksh1,000.

When her turn came, she dared her boyfriend to make out with her best friend - expecting him to refuse and pay the fine.

To her shock, he went through with it right in front of her.

Heartbroken and humiliated, she ended the relationship, saying she never imagined he’d actually do it, especially not in her presence.

The video has sparked heated online debate.

Some netizens joked the man might have been too broke to pay, while others suspected he and the friend had something going on long before the game.

Either way, what began as innocent fun turned into a moment she won’t forget.

Watch the video below.

Playing TRUTH AND DARE and your partner does this with your friend.... 😂 pic.twitter.com/6RUkSJr3AK — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) May 25, 2025